snow ellet – “wine on the carpet”

Chicago-based snow ellet’s Bandcamp bio describes them as “pop punk for the indie kids, indie rock for the pop punk kids.” A few months ago their debut EP suburban indie rock star proved that to be accurate. It’s an ambitious (but not too over-the-top) collection of quick, upbeat anthems, and it received a good deal of buzz online from fans of bands like Oso Oso or Joyce Manor.

Today the Eric Reyes project is back with a new single, “wine on the carpet,” from an extended and reissued version of that record out next month. The song is laid-back, with aspirational lyrics: “I’m older, but I’m not quite done yet/ I’m trying to find my sense of peace.” Listen to “wine on the carpet” below, where you can also find the original suburban indie rock star.

<a href="https://snowellet.bandcamp.com/album/suburban-indie-rock-star">suburban indie rock star by snow ellet</a>

The expanded suburban indie rock star reissue arrives 8/13 via Wax Bodega.