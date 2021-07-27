snow ellet – “wine on the carpet”

Chicago-based snow ellet’s Bandcamp bio describes them as “pop punk for the indie kids, indie rock for the pop punk kids.” A few months ago their debut EP suburban indie rock star proved that to be accurate. It’s an ambitious (but not too over-the-top) collection of quick, upbeat anthems, and it received a good deal of buzz online from fans of bands like Oso Oso or Joyce Manor.

Today the Eric Reyes project is back with a new single, “wine on the carpet,” from an extended and reissued version of that record out next month. The song is laid-back, with aspirational lyrics: “I’m older, but I’m not quite done yet/ I’m trying to find my sense of peace.” Listen to “wine on the carpet” below, where you can also find the original suburban indie rock star.

The expanded suburban indie rock star reissue arrives 8/13 via Wax Bodega.

