Boy Scouts – “That’s Life Honey”

Oakland-based Boy Scouts, the indie project of Taylor Vick, have announced their new album Wayfinder, to follow 2019’s Free Company. Lead single “That’s Life Honey” is out today, and it’s a beautiful ballad that grounds feelings of guilt and pain by looking to nature: “The ocean needs no one to blame/ It’s the master of beautiful rage/ I’m the master of inexplicable shame/ Write it down and rewire my brain.”

Read what Vick said about the song:

This song is about trying to make light of a shitty situation. Having a circumstance that sucks, like wanting to go to therapy but you can’t afford it, and fantasizing about a world where you could get a chip implanted or have some surgery that rewires your brain and resolves you from whatever problems you have. This song is mostly my attempt at writing a tragicomedy, combined with true experiences of figuring out how to open up to people.

Listen to “That’s Life Honey” and check out the Wayfinder tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Get High”

02 “Lighter”

03 “A Lot to Ask”

04 “That’s Life Honey”

05 “Not Today”

06 “Charlotte”

07 “The Floor”

08 “Big Fan”

09 “Didn’t I”

10 “Model Homes”

Wayfinder is out 10/1 via Anti- Records. Pre-order it here.