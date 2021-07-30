Stream Isaiah Rashad’s Long-Awaited New Album The House Is Burning

New Music July 30, 2021 12:02 AM By Tom Breihan

Five years ago, the Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad released his album The Sun’s Tirade. In rap, five years is an eternity, and Rashad has been off the radar for most of that time. After a long disappearance, though, Rashad has now returned with his follow-up. Rashad’s label TDE has given a grand rollout to his new album The House Is Burning, and that album is now here.

Even in the context of TDE, Isaiah Rashad is a relatively internally focused rapper. His tracks are thoughtful and introspective, and he never seems like he’s trying to make hits. But The House Is Burning is still full of big-name guests, including Lil Uzi Vert, 6LACK, Smino, and Rashad’s TDE labelmates SZA and Jay Rock.

We’ve already posted a bunch of early single from The House Is Burning: “Lay With Ya,” “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” “Wat U Said.” We’ve also posted the non-album Schoolboy Q collab “Runnin’.” Tonight, the whole album is out, and you can stream it below.

The House Is Burning is out now on TDE/Warner Bros.

