DaBaby Removed From Parklife Festival

DaBaby is no longer performing at the UK festival Parklife in September following his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami last weekend. He was originally supposed to serve as one of the headliners for the festival, but was recently removed from the official lineup. A representative for DaBaby told TMZ that the rapper pulled out of the event months ago due to COVID concerns, but the festival had promoted DaBaby as a performer as recently as two weeks ago.

A couple days ago, clothing company Boohoo, who had a partnership with DaBaby, announced that they would stop working with him. And “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa said she was “surprised and horrified” at DaBaby’s comments. The DaBaby version of “Levitating” has reportedly started to be phased out of streaming playlists and radio.

