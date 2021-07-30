The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify.

The album that, in many ways, kicked off 21st century rock music is now 20 years old, which means this very site is also approaching its 20th anniversary. God help us all. The five best songs of the week are below.