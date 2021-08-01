DaBaby Removed From Lollapalooza Lineup

News August 1, 2021 11:01 AM By James Rettig

DaBaby Removed From Lollapalooza Lineup

News August 1, 2021 11:01 AM By James Rettig

DaBaby has been removed from the Lollapalooza lineup ahead of his scheduled appearance in Chicago tonight. “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the festival wrote in a statement that was posted on social media. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

The rapper has come under fire since his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami last weekend. A few days ago, he was removed from the lineup for Manchester’s Parklife Festival, which takes place in October.

In other Lolla news, the fest announced new mask requirements for its last few days, requiring masks in any indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

