DaBaby Removed From Lollapalooza Lineup

DaBaby has been removed from the Lollapalooza lineup ahead of his scheduled appearance in Chicago tonight. “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the festival wrote in a statement that was posted on social media. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

The rapper has come under fire since his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami last weekend. A few days ago, he was removed from the lineup for Manchester’s Parklife Festival, which takes place in October.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

In other Lolla news, the fest announced new mask requirements for its last few days, requiring masks in any indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.