Guided By Voices – “My (Limited) Engagement”

New Music August 2, 2021 1:37 PM By James Rettig

Guided By Voices – “My (Limited) Engagement”

New Music August 2, 2021 1:37 PM By James Rettig

Guided By Voices have announced yet another new album. This one is called It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! and it will be released in October. It’s the prolific rockers’ second album of the year following Earth Man Blues, which came out at the end of April. Today, Robert Pollard is introducing it with a new single called “My (Limited) Engagement.” Check it out below.

It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! is out 10/22 via Rockathon Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Simply Red’s “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    1 day ago

    Is This It Turns 20

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest