Guided By Voices – “My (Limited) Engagement”

Guided By Voices have announced yet another new album. This one is called It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! and it will be released in October. It’s the prolific rockers’ second album of the year following Earth Man Blues, which came out at the end of April. Today, Robert Pollard is introducing it with a new single called “My (Limited) Engagement.” Check it out below.

It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! is out 10/22 via Rockathon Records.