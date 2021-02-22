Guided By Voices – “Free Agents”

Guided By Voices have announced a new album called Earth Man Blues, what they’re calling “a collage of rejected songs,” per Rolling Stone. Whatever “rejected songs” means to a band that put out three full-lengths in 2020 and countless albums before that, I don’t exactly know! “I was blown away that I had discarded them,” the band’s mastermind Robert Pollard said in an interview. “Anyway, I combined some of them and created new arrangements. Others I just left the way they were.”

Earth Man Blues is presented as Guided By Voices “in a John H. Morrison Musical Production,” a reference to Pollard’s childhood school John H. Morrison Elementary and the album’s recurring adolescent theme. Today, the band are sharing “Free Agents” from it. Listen below.

Earth Man Blues is out 4/30 via Rockathon Records.