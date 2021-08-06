Touché Amoré – “Hard To Explain” (The Strokes Cover)

This is fantastic news for multiple reasons. For one thing Touché have been on fire for a decade straight, from their landmark sophomore LP Parting The Sea Between Brightness And Me up through last year’s transcendent Lament. Also, “Hard To Explain” is an incredible song; some of us would call it the Strokes’ very best. But does it translate to Touché Amoré’s frantic, throat-shredded aesthetic?

Reader, it does! It really, really does. This shit is incredible. Listen below.

<a href="https://toucheamore.bandcamp.com/track/hard-to-explain">Hard To Explain by touche amore</a>

The packshot for the “Hard To Explain” cover includes the phrase Covers Vol. 1, so that’s pretty intriguing. After hearing Bolm sing this song and “Where Is My Mind?” I’m pretty sure a whole LP of classic indie covers from Touché would be gold.