Touché Amoré – “Hard To Explain” (The Strokes Cover)
The Strokes’ debut album Is This It reaches its 20th anniversary this year, and Touché Amoré are apparently among those celebrating. The Jeremy Bolm-led LA post-hardcore living legends have — quite unexpectedly — released a cover of Is This It‘s lead single “Hard To Explain.”
This is fantastic news for multiple reasons. For one thing Touché have been on fire for a decade straight, from their landmark sophomore LP Parting The Sea Between Brightness And Me up through last year’s transcendent Lament. Also, “Hard To Explain” is an incredible song; some of us would call it the Strokes’ very best. But does it translate to Touché Amoré’s frantic, throat-shredded aesthetic?
Reader, it does! It really, really does. This shit is incredible. Listen below.
The packshot for the “Hard To Explain” cover includes the phrase Covers Vol. 1, so that’s pretty intriguing. After hearing Bolm sing this song and “Where Is My Mind?” I’m pretty sure a whole LP of classic indie covers from Touché would be gold.