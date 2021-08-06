Touché Amoré – “Hard To Explain” (The Strokes Cover)

New Music August 6, 2021 9:29 AM By Chris DeVille

Touché Amoré – “Hard To Explain” (The Strokes Cover)

New Music August 6, 2021 9:29 AM By Chris DeVille

The Strokes’ debut album Is This It reaches its 20th anniversary this year, and Touché Amoré are apparently among those celebrating. The Jeremy Bolm-led LA post-hardcore living legends have — quite unexpectedly — released a cover of Is This It‘s lead single “Hard To Explain.”

Related

Is This It Turns 20

This is fantastic news for multiple reasons. For one thing Touché have been on fire for a decade straight, from their landmark sophomore LP Parting The Sea Between Brightness And Me up through last year’s transcendent Lament. Also, “Hard To Explain” is an incredible song; some of us would call it the Strokes’ very best. But does it translate to Touché Amoré’s frantic, throat-shredded aesthetic?

Reader, it does! It really, really does. This shit is incredible. Listen below.

The packshot for the “Hard To Explain” cover includes the phrase Covers Vol. 1, so that’s pretty intriguing. After hearing Bolm sing this song and “Where Is My Mind?” I’m pretty sure a whole LP of classic indie covers from Touché would be gold.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting”

    15 hours ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    3 days ago

    Deafheaven – “In Blur”

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest