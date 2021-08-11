Turnstile – “Fly Again”

Later this month, Baltimore’s Turnstile, inarguably the biggest band in hardcore at the moment, will release their ferociously anticipated new album Glow On, which they recorded with Dr. Dre/Fiona Apple collaborator Mike Elizondo. They’ve already shared a lot of the LP. Turnstile started the album cycle off by dropping four Glow On tracks on their Turnstile Love Connection EP, and they’ve also released the Blood Orange collaboration “Alien Love Call” and the towering rocker “Blackout.” Today, Turnstile are breaking us off with one last new song before the album arrives.

Turnstile approached Glow On with the clear intent of pushing hardcore in as many directions as they could without losing any of their explosive energy, and that’s what they do on the new banger “Fly Again.” “Fly Again” is basically an arena-level alt-rock smash, full of big riffs and big hooks but played with a basement-level intensity that elevates it to a whole other level.

On “Fly Again,” singer Brendan Yates alternates between a melodic upper-register sigh and a full-on bark. There’s a florid piano running through the song, and that doesn’t stop the rest of the band from locking in on some serious riffage. In a lot of ways, “Fly Again” is truly pretty, but when Turnstile play it live, you’ll still see bodies flying in every direction. Check it out below.

Glow On is out 8/27 via Roadrunner Records. It’s so good.