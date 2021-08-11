Turnstile – “Fly Again”

Jimmy Fontaine

New Music August 11, 2021 10:02 AM By Tom Breihan

Turnstile – “Fly Again”

Jimmy Fontaine

New Music August 11, 2021 10:02 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this month, Baltimore’s Turnstile, inarguably the biggest band in hardcore at the moment, will release their ferociously anticipated new album Glow On, which they recorded with Dr. Dre/Fiona Apple collaborator Mike Elizondo. They’ve already shared a lot of the LP. Turnstile started the album cycle off by dropping four Glow On tracks on their Turnstile Love Connection EP, and they’ve also released the Blood Orange collaboration “Alien Love Call” and the towering rocker “Blackout.” Today, Turnstile are breaking us off with one last new song before the album arrives.

Turnstile approached Glow On with the clear intent of pushing hardcore in as many directions as they could without losing any of their explosive energy, and that’s what they do on the new banger “Fly Again.” “Fly Again” is basically an arena-level alt-rock smash, full of big riffs and big hooks but played with a basement-level intensity that elevates it to a whole other level.

On “Fly Again,” singer Brendan Yates alternates between a melodic upper-register sigh and a full-on bark. There’s a florid piano running through the song, and that doesn’t stop the rest of the band from locking in on some serious riffage. In a lot of ways, “Fly Again” is truly pretty, but when Turnstile play it live, you’ll still see bodies flying in every direction. Check it out below.

Glow On is out 8/27 via Roadrunner Records. It’s so good.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    21 hours ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    2 days ago

    British Sea Power Change Name To Sea Power

    3 days ago

    Jason Isbell Discusses His Concert Vaccine Policy On MSNBC, Clashes With Marc Broussard

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest