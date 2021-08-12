Deb Never & Jim-E Stack – “Sweet & Spice”

New Music August 12, 2021

LA songwriter Deb Never has been unveiling singles slowly throughout the year, including “Someone Else,” “Sorry,” and “Disassociate.” They come from her forthcoming EP Where Have All The Flowers Gone, as does “Sweet & Spice,” her new one out today featuring Jim-E Stack.

The song is a cluttered, playful bedroom-pop ballad where Never’s shimmering vocals are the centerpiece. The lyrics have her typical flirty wit: “Poison in your kiss/ You love me to death/ You’d do anything to get further in my head.” Listen below.

The Where Have All The Flowers Gone EP is out 9/10.

