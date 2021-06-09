Deb Never – “Disassociate”

Angela Ricciardi

New Music June 9, 2021 3:47 PM By James Rettig

The Los Angeles pop songwriter Deb Never has been building up an impressive repertoire of tracks over the past couple years, most recently with “Sorry” and “Someone Else.” Today, she’s releasing another one, “Disassociate,” which starts off sounding a little bit like one of Grimes’ more acoustic-minded moments but churns into an alt-rock-indebted strummer of a chorus. The song will appear on Deb Never’s upcoming new EP Where Have All The Flowers Gone, which is due out next month. Check out “Disassociate” below.

The Where Have All The Flowers Gone EP is out in late July.

