Tierra Whack – “8”

Tierra Whack’s mind-bending 15-minute, 15-song visual album Whack World came out more than three years ago, and Whack doesn’t seem a whole lot closer to following it with an actual album. But Whack is staying busy. This year, she’s shown up on Willow Smith’s alt-rock move Lately I Feel Everything and released the one-off singles “Link” and “76.” Just last week, she came out with her song “Walk The Beat.” Today, she’s got another one.

Like the Lego-sponsored “Link,” Whack’s new song “8” is another example of Whack doing some for-hire work. “8” is Whack’s contribution to the soundtrack of Madden 22, the latest game in the long-running NFL franchise. Whack shares space on that soundtrack with people like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and Swae Lee with Jack Harlow. She’s an odd fit.

It’s pretty funny to hear Tierra Whack awkwardly jamming football references into her flossy fashion-life raps: “Heels hurt, I got blisters/ Touchdown, make me richer.” But the queasy, rumbling beat is cool — Whack’s regular collaborator J Melodic produces — and I’m sure somebody is getting paid for this. Listen below.

Madden 22 is out 8/20. The soundtrack is out now on Interscope.