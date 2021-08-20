The Month In Jazz – August 2021

There were a lot of trumpeters around in the 1960s, but the Big Four were Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, Donald Byrd, and Lee Morgan. Davis was the most outwardly obsessed with innovation and constant forward movement: His 1965-68 quintet exploded hard bop into shards, and while people were still absorbing that band’s ideas, he moved on, bringing in electric keyboards and ultimately going full-on into fusion.

Donald Byrd was just as adventurous, though. He explored “out” jazz early, on 1962’s Free Form — and had Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter in his band three years before Davis — and added an eight-member vocal ensemble on 1963’s A New Perspective. He moved into fusion at the same time as Davis, with 1969’s Fancy Free, and wound up making some incredible, silky-smooth disco-jazz-funk albums in the 1970s.

Although Freddie Hubbard was best known as a mainstream hard bop guy who could dig deep into the blues or execute lightning-fast runs over a hard-swinging rhythm, he had an experimental side, too. He was the only musician to appear on both Ornette Coleman’s Free Jazz and John Coltrane’s Ascension, two landmark recordings that expanded jazz’s boundaries. Hubbard’s technical skill and blow-the-walls-down power were an unstoppable combination in the mid ’60s, and even when he moved in a slick R&B direction later, the old Hubbard would come ripping through the curtain every now and then.

Lee Morgan was every bit the equal of these three men. He began his career as a teenage phenomenon, recording his first album as a leader just a few months after his 18th birthday, in November 1956. Not long afterward, he became a member of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, paired up with saxophonist Benny Golson. When Golson left, Morgan convinced Blakey to hire Wayne Shorter, and the albums the drummer recorded between 1959 and 1961, with those two up front, are his best known and most beloved.

In the early ’60s, Morgan recorded a half dozen albums for Blue Note that cemented his position as a major jazz star. His 1963 release The Sidewinder was a massive hit, Blue Note’s best-selling album ever at that time — its title track was even used in a Chrysler commercial. But Morgan, too, had an adventurous side; the title track from his album Search For The New Land, recorded before The Sidewinder but shelved until 1966, was a nearly 16-minute stop-start modal jazz odyssey. He also played on trombonist Grachan Moncur III’s Evolution, a fascinating example of “inside-outside” jazz composition that blended avant-garde ideas with a deep feeling for the blues.

The stunning popularity of “The Sidewinder” allowed Morgan to keep recording and touring throughout the 1960s; he booked so many sessions, in fact, that Blue Note shelved about half of them at the time, releasing them in the 1970s and ’80s. He was also a prolific sideman, playing on albums by Joe Henderson, Andrew Hill, McCoy Tyner, Larry Young, Hank Mobley, and many others. Tragically, his career ended when he was shot at Slugs’ Saloon on East 3rd Street in New York in February 1972, by his partner, Helen Morgan. He was 33 years old. (The 2016 documentary I Called Him Morgan, about their relationship, is available for rent on Amazon.)

The last album Lee Morgan released in his lifetime was Live At The Lighthouse, a double LP recorded over three nights — July 10-12 — in 1970 at a club in Hermosa Beach, CA. In its original incarnation, it had just four tracks ranging from 16 to 19 minutes in length. The band included Bennie Maupin on tenor sax, flute, and bass clarinet; Harold Mabern on piano; Jymie Merritt (Morgan’s former bandmate in the Jazz Messengers) on bass; and Mickey Roker on drums. The music, though it sprawled across LP sides, was still very much rooted in hard bop tradition. Morgan never showed much interest in funky soul jazz, despite the boogaloo rhythm that underpinned “The Sidewinder” and later tracks like “The Rumproller,” and he hadn’t made the shift toward fusion like Davis, Hubbard, or Byrd (though a posthumous album, recorded in 1971, would feature Mabern on electric piano and both electric and acoustic basses, played by Merritt and Reggie Workman respectively). These were complex compositions played with a real sense of dynamics and an exploratory mindset — they were stretching the hard bop form as far is it could go. Some of Maupin’s saxophone solos go into a heavy, almost free jazz zone, but without ever tipping all the way over into Pharoah Sanders-esque screams and cries. He always pulls back from the brink, and the band is always there to anchor him with powerful chords and a driving beat.

In 1996, Live At The Lighthouse was expanded to a three-CD set; it now featured 12 tracks, plus a brief spoken introduction from Morgan. That version painted an even more vivid portrait of what he and his bandmates had been up to at the time. Almost all the compositions were new, except for versions of “Speedball” (from The Gigolo, an album recorded in 1965 but not released until 1968) and “The Sidewinder.” Morgan had clearly been riding a wave of creative inspiration in 1970, working on a book of music — some pieces of his own, and others by Maupin, Mabern, and Merritt — that he opted to document onstage rather than in the studio. The three-CD version has been out of print for many years, and until recently commanded grotesque prices on Discogs and eBay. Not anymore, though.

This month, Blue Note finally went all out with this set, releasing The Complete Live At The Lighthouse. This new version, which comes on 12 LPs or eight CDs, contains all twelve sets Morgan and the band performed that weekend — four sets a night on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This release combines two of my favorite things: live albums that contain new/exclusive material not recorded in the studio, and live boxes that document a band’s entire run at a given spot. It sits very well alongside Miles Davis’s Complete Live At The Plugged Nickel 1965 and Cellar Door Sessions 1970 sets, Sonny Rollins’s Complete Live At The Village Gate 1962 (a bootleg, but easy enough to find), Cecil Taylor’s 2 Ts With A Lovely T, Dave Douglas’s Brazen Heart Live At Jazz Standard, and others on my shelf.

Listening to it one or two sets at a time, you really get a thorough picture of what Morgan and company were up to, and how they thought about their work. There are three versions each of “Absolutions,” “The Beehive,” “I Remember Britt,” “Neophilia,” “Peyote,” “Something Like This,” and “Yunjana.” They play “Nommo” twice, and “Aon” and “416 East 10th Street” (and “The Sidewinder”) just once each, and they use “Speedball” as a closing theme on six of the 12 sets, mostly on the first night. They’re usually a minute long or less, after which Morgan announces that they’re taking a break and will be back in a little while. To end the final set on Friday night, though, they play a nearly 12-minute version, with Jack DeJohnette sitting in on drums. Friday was clearly the getting-t0-know-you night; the band’s performance of “The Sidewinder” came during the third set, likely the one with the biggest crowd. On Saturday and Sunday, they went hardcore — all new material all night long. By the late-night sets on Saturday and Sunday, they were playing just two long pieces.

Side note: It’s interesting to me that jazz groups used to play four sets, each running between 30 and 45 minutes. Back in the Before Times, when I was going to jazz clubs, sets ran 65-75 minutes and there were two or at most three. That’s probably part of jazz’s overall shift from entertainment to Art, and I can’t say whether it’s good or bad, but it’s one more way in which The Complete Live At The Lighthouse is a time capsule.

This may seem like the kind of thing that’s only for collectors and maniacs, but the performances are so adventurous and on-fire, and the tunes are so good, that it’s absolutely worth hearing. It’s been almost 50 years since Lee Morgan’s death, and people don’t talk about his brilliance as much as they should. Had he lived, I have no doubt he would have continued to be one of jazz’s major names well into the ’70s and ’80s, if not longer. He was incredible, and this box shows that for all that he achieved in the 1950s and 1960s, he was really just getting started.

And now, new music!