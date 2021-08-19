In 2018, the LA underground rap original 03 Greedo went to prison in Texas, starting a 20-year sentence on drug and weapon charges. Before getting locked up, Greedo went on a recording bender, making a ton of new music so that his tracks could keep coming out while he was away. In the time that Greedo has locked up, a steady stream of those releases has come out, and it’s included extended collaborations with Mustard, Travis Barker, Kenny Beats, and Ron-Ron The Producer. Today marks the arrival of another new Greedo project.

Greedo’s new EP 03 Inna Key features three new tracks, and we, the general public, are not the first people who get to hear it. Greedo released the EP first on JPay, the app that lets incarcerated people buy music. But now everyone gets to hear 03 Inna Key, and it absolutely does not sound like something that was made three years ago. Greedo’s strange and soulful melodic style seemed ahead of its time when he was free, and it’s perfectly on trend now. All three new songs are slick, blurry zone-outs. Final track “Liar Liar” is my favorite. The hook is an absolute earworm: “Jim Carrey, Liar Liar, all I do is speak truth/ Jim Carrey, Liar Liar, all inside the fuckin’ booth.” Listen below.

03 Inna Key is out now on Alamo/Sony.