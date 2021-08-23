John Lydon Loses Legal Battle Over Sex Pistols TV Series

John Lydon has lost the legal battle over his attempted refusal to allow Sex Pistols songs to be used in Danny Boyle’s upcoming FX series about the band. As the BBC reports, a judge ruled that the contract that Lydon made with bandmates Paul Cook and Steve Jones was still active and that any licensing requests for Sex Pistols songs would be determined by a “majority rules basis.”

Jones and Cook sued Lydon last month after he tried to refuse a license for the show to use their songs. Lydon had previously referred to the existence of the show as “the most disrespectful shit.” It’s based on Jones’ 2016 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

“We welcome the court’s ruling in this case,” Jones and Cook said in a joint statement. “It brings clarity to our decision-making and upholds the band members’ agreement on collective decision-making. It has not been a pleasant experience, but we believe it was necessary to allow us to move forward and hopefully work together in the future with better relations.”