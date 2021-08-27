Courtney Barnett – “I’ll Be Your Mirror” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

Courtney Barnett is in the middle of rolling out her own new album Things Take Time, Take Time — perhaps you’ve heard its great singles “Rae Street” and “Before You Gotta Go” — but her new song today is not on that album. Instead, Barnett is back with her contribution to the all-star The Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album I’ll Be Your Mirror, from which we’ve already heard Kurt Vile and Matt Berninger‘s tracks.

Barnett has covered “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” the song that gave the comp its name. She’s done a spare and folky rendition of the song, marked by signature touches like a tender, lackadaisical vocal and freewheeling acoustic riffs. She’s made it her own, and it sounds fantastic. Please put down your hands and listen below.

I’ll Be Your Mirror is out 9/24 on Verve.