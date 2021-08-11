Courtney Barnett – “Before You Gotta Go”

Courtney Barnett – “Before You Gotta Go”

Back in July, Courtney Barnett began a four-month rollout for Things Take Time, Take Time — her first album in more than three years — with the release of its lead single and opening track, “Rae Street.” We were big fans. Today she’s back with another new song, which is also great.

“Before You Gotta Go” is built around a translucent cyclical guitar riff that lends the song both incredible forward momentum and a deep sense of longing. “Before you gotta go, I wanted you to know, you’re always on my mind,” she sings. As with the prior single, there’s some resemblance to Barnett’s former duet partner Kurt Vile — that laconic, lysergic, loosely bluesy kind of folk-rock that might send you into a state of melancholy contemplation. Barnett co-produced it with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. Listen below.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out 11/12 on Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists.

