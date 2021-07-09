The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Courtney Barnett is at her best when documenting the granular. “Rae Street,” which she wrote about looking outside a window in the Melbourne apartment she stayed at during the early days of the pandemic, chronicles a neighborhood going through the small movements of existing: A parent teaching their child how to ride a bike, two dogs getting wrapped up in each other’s leashes, a couple painting their fading house.



She’s also at her best when drawing connections between all those little things, looping the small ways we maintain our lives with the big way those things don’t really matter in the end. In one of the song’s best lines, she’s hopelessly optimistic and defeatist in the same breath: “All our candles, hopes and prayers though well-meaning they don’t mean a thing, unless we see some change/ I might change my sheets today.”



Barnett is also best when she’s unhurried and laidback, vibes that she’s gained both by virtue of getting older and wiser and more patient and hanging out with Kurt Vile a lot. “Rae Street” passes through like a warm, weary, comforting breeze, as Barnett spins a yarn that feels fine with just being. I guess what I’m trying to say is that Courtney Barnett is the best. –James