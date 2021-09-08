Colleen Green – “Highway”

Colleen Green is releasing Cool, the follow-up to I Want To Grow Up and her first new full-length in six years, at the end of the week. We’ve already heard early tracks “I Wanna Be A Dog,” “It’s Nice To Be Nice,” and “Someone Else.” And today, she’s hitting us with one final single, “Highway.” As Green says of the song:

The newest in a long line of my songs that use driving and being in cars as allegory. Living and touring on the west coast for 10 years, I grew to dislike the highway. It represents so many things that I hate about myself and about humanity/society in general. Not having a car for over a decade helped make me a much calmer person. When I’m on the bus or walking, I am stress-free. I don’t have to talk and I don’t have to worry about anything. I love being able to look all around me and notice beautiful, simple things. When people are on the highway, they’re going too fast to notice any kind of beauty, and they have a whole mess of stressors to deal with. Country roads represent freedom and serenity. Something I appreciate about where I’m from and where I’m now living again is that there are many different ways to get to a place. Even though LA is a huge city, there’s pretty much only one way to get anywhere and it’s very confining.

Listen and watch the music video directed by Ben Kettleson below.

Cool is out 9/10 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.