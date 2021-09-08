Smile – “Eon” (Feat. Freja The Dragon)

Smile — not to be confused with the Smile — is the duo of Peter Bjorn And John’s Björn Yttling and Caesars/Teddybears’ Joakim Åhlund. The Swedish pop songwriters last teamed up to release their debut album A Flash In The Night way back in 2012, and now they’re announcing another one called Phantom Island, their first new music in nine years.

Phantom Island boasts guest appearances from people like Robyn and Primal Scream’s Andrew Innes. Previous single “Dressed For Success” featured Yttling’s Peter Bjorn And John bandmate John Eriksson on drums, and we’ve also heard other early tracks “Kylie” and “Different Kind Of Fog.” Today, they’re sharing another.

“Eon” features vocals from Swedish singer Freja The Dragon. “It truly was an experience to join Smile on ‘Eon,’ a sad tune that really made me feel all the blues,” Freja says in a statement. “Love is a mystery and I’m beyond thrilled to sing my heart out on this track.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kylie”

02 “Call My Name” (Feat. Robyn)

03 “Special Knock”

04 “Kattens pyjamas”

05 “Troll-holk”

06 “Eon” (Feat. Freja The Dragon)

07 “Dressed For Success”

08 “Different Kind Of Fog”

09 “Landsort”

10 “Phantom Island”

Phantom Island is out 11/19 via Chimp Limbs/Ingrid. Pre-order it here.