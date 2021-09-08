Watch Tame Impala Play “One More Hour” And “Skeletons” Live For The First Time At Chicago Tour Opener
After having their headlining set at Bonnaroo cancelled, Tame Impala just kicked off their rescheduled Phase 1 Rushium Trials tour in support of their 2020 album The Slow Rush in Chicago last night. They performed Innerspeaker‘s “Runway, Houses, City, Clouds” for the first time since 2013, debuted a cover of Travis Scott’s Tame Impala-produced Astroworld track “Skeletons,” and concluded the show by performing The Slow Rush‘s “One More Hour” live for the first time ever. Watch below.