Tame Impala Announce Tour, Apologize For Cancelled Shows

Yesterday, Tame Impala announced their 2021 Phase 1 Rushium Trials tour in support of their 2020 album The Slow Rush, which will kick off with a headlining performance at Bonnaroo in September. The new dates don’t include several previously announced shows that were supposed to be rescheduled due to the pandemic, causing some fans to complain and leading to an apology from Tame Impala.

“We have been so excited to announce rescheduled dates for 2021. Also… we understand that the excitement for some is a huge disappointment for others,” the band tweeted. “We worked hard with agents, AionWell and promoters to reschedule what Tame Impala headline shows we could (Covid stuff has been an issue for everyone).”

“Due to changes in dates of festivals we had to work around, continued travel restrictions and quarantines in Australia, sharing venues with sporting events as well as other musical acts all rescheduling at the same time, this made some shows impossible to do this year,” they continued.

“We apologize to all those fans who may have missed out, and realize how frustrating it is after waiting for so long,” Tame Impala concluded. “We will do our best to make it up in the future, we’re still working on 2022. There will be enough Rushium for everyone.”

