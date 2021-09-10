Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney – “European Son” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

New Music September 10, 2021 11:00 AM By Tom Breihan

On the forthcoming tribute album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, a whole lot of great artists come together to cover every song on the Velvet Underground’s classic 1967 debut. The late Hal Willner started work on the compilation before he died of COVID-19 last year, and the album features some truly intriguing combinations of songs and musicians. We’ve already heard Kurt Vile doing “Run Run Run,” Matt Berninger doing “I’m Waiting For The Man,” and Courtney Barnett doing “I’ll Be Your Mirror.” Today, we get to hear Iggy Pop get truly insane with it.

Iggy Pop is the only artist on I’ll Be Your Mirror who was an actual Velvet Underground conteporary; his Stooges first got together in the same year that the Velvets released their debut, though the Stooges didn’t come out with their self-titled debut until two years later. For his contribution, Pop has teamed up with Matt Sweeney, the former Chavez leader and ace session guitarist who recently got together with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy to release Superwolves, one of 2021’s best albums. Together, they’ve turned the Velvets’ classic freakout “European Son” into an even wilder eight-minute reampage. Listen to the Pop/Sweeney cover and the Velvet Underground original below.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is out 9/24 on Verve.

