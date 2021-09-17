Grimes Says New Album Is By Far Her Greatest Work: “I Literally Don’t Care If Anyone Listens To This Shit”

This past week, Grime attended the Met Gala, rocking a Dune-inspired look that included a sleek facemask, a “secret book,” and a gigantic sword. Credit where it’s due: She looked cool as hell. While she was getting ready for the big to-do, Grimes also did a Vogue video interview where she talked about the forthcoming follow-up to her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene. Grimes has already said a lot about the as-yet-untitled new LP, which will supposedly be a space opera about a lesbian artificial intelligence. She’s also teased clips of new songs on Discord and TikTok. In that Vogue interview, she makes some grand pronouncements about it.

Grimes, characteristically, makes a lot of grand pronouncements in that interview. She’ll eventually go to space, for instance, but she’ll probably wait until she’s 50. On the new album Grimes had this to say:

I’m just finishing an album, and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done. I actually just made the last song for it, like, two nights ago. I think I went into this like, “I’m going to sign to a major label, and I’m going to be a really big artist” and all this stuff. And then in that process, I started being like, “No.” I just literally don’t care if anyone listens to this shit. I just want it to be, like, great. I want it to be unequivocally great art.

Here’s the video:

When she got to the Met, Grimes also did a quick interview with former Broad City star Ilana Glazer, and she made a request of President Biden:

I love America. I know you’re not supposed to say that, but I think everyone who cares about art comes here and all the best art in the world is here. So please let me have my green card, President Biden.

https://twitter.com/iizzywizzy/status/1437563069350154244?s=21