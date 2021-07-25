Grimes Plays New Song “About Having To Defeat Azealia Banks When She Tried To Destroy My Life”

Grimes played some new songs today during a DJ set that took place on Discord as part of her appearance at the virtual reality festival Splendour XR, an offshoot of the IRL Australian fest Splendour In The Grass. Among them was a track that is, at least for right now, called “100% Tragedy.” In the chat, Grimes wrote that the song “is about having to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life,” referring to the 2018 incident in which Banks said that she was at “Elon Musk’s house alone for days waiting for Grimes” and spilled over into a lawsuit involving Tesla.

Banks responded soon after on her Instagram story, writing: “Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. i think it’s bitterness cuz she doesn’t have the musical capacity i have. everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that … while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo.” She added: “Starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord.”

Grimes prefaced the new material she played in the set by saying that it is all “unmixed and unmastered and stuff.” Included were the previously teased “Shinigami Eyes” and tracks known as “Utopia” and “Player Of Games.” All of these will presumably appear on Grimes’ upcoming Lesbian A.I. space opera. There’s no archived stream of the music, but Grimes and Banks’ words are below.