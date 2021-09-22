Boy Scouts – “A Lot To Ask”

Boy Scouts, the project of Oakland musician Taylor Vick, is releasing the new album Wayfinder next week. Its title was inspired by Sallie Tisdale’s book Advice For Future Corpses (And Those Who Love Them): A Practical Perspective On Death And Dying, which led Vick to reflect on her relationship with music. “For my whole life, music has been a crucial part of my identity and how I relate to the world,” she says. “The act of making music has been my wayfinder during the past year.”

We’ve heard a couple of songs from Wayfinder already, including the 5 Best Songs Of The Week-worthy “That’s Life Honey” and “Didn’t I.” Now, we’re getting the lovely “A Lot To Ask,” a warmly bittersweet song with acoustic guitar blanketed by washes of organ. “I don’t mean to come off like this but/ Being myself’s a lot to ask,” Vick sings on the track.

“I’ve always been pretty uncomfortable with conflict and generally avoid it at all costs,” she explains. “Until recent years, this also meant not acknowledging or wanting to look at any issues of my own. That meant a lot of feeling bad and unequipped to deal with those feelings, feeling like a burden, and obsessing over the question of “why am I this way!” Instead of understanding that people can change, the issues we face can be our greatest teachers, and that vulnerability is not synonymous with weakness!” Listen below.

Wayfinder is out 10/1 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.