Boy Scouts – "Didn't I"

Tonje Thilesen

New Music August 24, 2021 By James Rettig

Taylor Vick announced her latest album as Boy Scouts, Wayfinder, last month with the 5 best songs-worthy “That’s Life Honey.” Today, she’s sharing “Didn’t I,” which features some lovely swelling melodies and warm piano-playin. “I don’t have the answers/ I have memories/ Sitting by the gutter/ Discussing eternity,” Vick sings in its opening lines.

“Why are we alive? Is there a point to any of this? Have I done this before? I was thinking about these questions like that, just playing with these ideas and being curious,” Vick said in a statement. “I lost that curiosity for many years, and it came back to me in the last year. I started to wonder about these types of things again. It feels better to have curiosity for life.”

Listen below.

Wayfinder is out 10/1 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

Comments

