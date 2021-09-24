Duran Duran – “TONIGHT UNITED” (Prod. Giorgio Moroder)

For the last several months, synth-pop greats Duran Duran have been rolling out their new album Future Past. So far we’ve heard several singles from it, including “INVISIBLE,” the CHAI collab “MORE JOY!,” and “Anniversary.” Today, they’re back with another one.

When Duran Duran first started talking about Future Past, one of the more enticing details was that they’d worked with the legendary producer Giorgio Moroder. Somehow, that partnership had never linked up when Duran Duran were churning out hits back in the ’80s, but but after all these years it came together. Their new song “TONIGHT UNITED” is the fruit of that collaboration. “Giorgio Moroder, Duran Duran… this is music for a world that’s coming back together,” Simon Le Bon said in a press release.

Like some of the other material from Future Past, “TONIGHT UNITED” has hints of the old-school Duran Duran sound while incorporating more contemporary pop elements. Check it out below.

Future Past is out 10/22 via Tape Modern/BMG. Pre-order it here.