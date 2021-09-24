Duran Duran – “TONIGHT UNITED” (Prod. Giorgio Moroder)

John Swannell

New Music September 24, 2021 10:22 AM By Ryan Leas

Duran Duran – “TONIGHT UNITED” (Prod. Giorgio Moroder)

John Swannell

New Music September 24, 2021 10:22 AM By Ryan Leas

For the last several months, synth-pop greats Duran Duran have been rolling out their new album Future Past. So far we’ve heard several singles from it, including “INVISIBLE,” the CHAI collab “MORE JOY!,” and “Anniversary.” Today, they’re back with another one.

When Duran Duran first started talking about Future Past, one of the more enticing details was that they’d worked with the legendary producer Giorgio Moroder. Somehow, that partnership had never linked up when Duran Duran were churning out hits back in the ’80s, but but after all these years it came together. Their new song “TONIGHT UNITED” is the fruit of that collaboration. “Giorgio Moroder, Duran Duran… this is music for a world that’s coming back together,” Simon Le Bon said in a press release.

Like some of the other material from Future Past, “TONIGHT UNITED” has hints of the old-school Duran Duran sound while incorporating more contemporary pop elements. Check it out below.

Future Past is out 10/22 via Tape Modern/BMG. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Step By Step”

    7 hours ago

    Grimes And Elon Musk Broke Up

    4 hours ago

    FOX’s CGI Singing Contest Alter Ego Forges Boldly Into A Ridiculous Future

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest