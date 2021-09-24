Amber Mark – “What It Is”

Over four years after we named her an Artist To Watch, New York R&B dance-pop singer Amber Mark has finally announced the details of her official debut album. Entitled Three Dimensions Deep, it’ll feature 17 tracks separated into three acts: WITHOUT, WITHHELD, and WITHIN.

“Three Dimensions Deep is a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers,” Amber Mark says. “I can only go as deep as the third dimension as that’s how we see the world, but what about when you start looking to the universe within for answers.”

We’ve already heard early singles “Worth It,” “Competition,” and “Foreign Things.” Today, Mark is sharing another new track from the album. “‘What It Is’ low key is the title track of the album without it actually being the title track,” she explains. “It comes from going through negative experiences which end up being the gateway to a question I think I’ll be asking for the rest of my life. What is the meaning of life, the universe and everything?” Listen below.

Three Dimensions Deep is out 1/28 via PMR/Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.