Amber Mark – “Foreign Things”
Amber Mark has been around for a while now — we named her an Artist To Watch back in 2017 — but she’s finally gearing up to release her proper debut album later this year. We’ve heard “Worth It” and “Competition” from it so far and today she’s back with another single, “Foreign Things.” It’s bright and bouncy and smooth, and Mark says it’s about “the excitement of new experiences” and “the thrill of newness.” “This marks the start of my journey towards self discovery and serves as a precursor to the enlightenment and self love that’s achieved in previous singles,” she added.” Check it out below.