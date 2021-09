La Luz are returning with a new self-titled album next month. We’ve heard “The Pines,” “Watching Cartoons,” and “In The Country” from it so far and today the Los Angeles trio are sharing another single, “Oh, Blue,” a sighing elegy to a fractured state of mind. The band say that the track is “a love song from a long distance. About the kind of longing that keeps you in a constant daydream.” Check it out below.

La Luz is out 10/22 via Hardly Art.