Britney Spears’ Father Suspended From Her Conservatorship

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News September 29, 2021 6:52 PM By Peter Helman

Britney Spears’ Father Suspended From Her Conservatorship

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News September 29, 2021 6:52 PM By Peter Helman

Britney Spears’ father has been suspended from her conservatorship, The New York Times reports. In a hearing today, Judge Brenda Penny granted a petition from Britney’s new lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart to remove James “Jamie” Spears from his position, naming California accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of the singer’s finances. “The current situation is not tenable,” Judge Penny said.

Jamie Spears filed to end the conservatorship altogether earlier this month. During the hearing, his lawyer pushed to end it immediately instead of suspending the elder Spears, but Britney’s lawyer asked the judge to wait until an investigation into Jamie’s management of the estate and conduct as conservator can be launched. Her team requested a termination hearing be set 30 to 45 days from now.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 following Britney’ public breakdown; this will be the first time in 13 years that her estate will not be controlled by her father. Her lawyer filed to remove Jamie after Britney’s impassioned court statement in June. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship … they should be in jail,” she said. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.”

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Glenn Medeiros’ “She Ain’t Worth It” (Feat. Bobby Brown)

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Vision Of Love”

    12 hours ago

    The Biggest Country Crossover Hit Of 2021 Is A Literal Applebee’s Ad

    2 days ago

    Watch Alana Haim Star In The Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Movie Licorice Pizza

    2 days ago

    Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Fights Fans At Louder Than Life

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest