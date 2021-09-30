Burna Boy – “Want It All” (Feat. Polo G)
Since releasing his Grammy-nominated Twice As Tall last year, the Nigerian star Burna Boy has made it clear that he’s putting in work on a new album. He’s made the festival rounds throughout the summer and into the fall and he’s been sporadically dropping singles, including “Kilometre” back in April and “Question” just last month. Today, Burna Boy is back with another new track, “Want It All,” which features a verse from the young Chicago rapper Polo G, who released a new album Hall Of Fame earlier this year. Check out a video for the song below.