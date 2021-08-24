Burna Boy – “Question” (Feat. Don Jazzy)

Burna Boy, the Nigerian star whose music doesn’t really fit into any broad category, has been on a big run lately. Last year, Burna Boy released the album Twice As Tall, the latest in a string of ambitious and globally inclined pop records. Earlier this year, he released his single “Kilometre.” In the weeks ahead, Burna Boy will play Governors Ball and headline the Hollywood Bowl. Today, he’s come out with another new track.

The new single “Question” is a collaboration with the Nigerian producer and record exec Don Jazzy. It’s a sparkling track built over an airy rhythm track and a winding acoustic guitar. Burna Boy effortlessly floats over it, switching from English to Yoruba with effortless ease. It’s a truly pretty song with its own restrained sense of swagger. In the song’s video, Burna Boy gets mobbed by adoring kids. It’s all very cute, at least until the bloody and explosive action sequence. Check it out below.

Burna Boy hasn’t announced a new album yet, but he’s said that he wants to release another one this year.