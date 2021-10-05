Lunar Vacation – “Where Is Everyone?”

Violet Teegardin

New Music October 5, 2021 2:45 PM By Ryan Leas

Lunar Vacation – “Where Is Everyone?”

Violet Teegardin

New Music October 5, 2021 2:45 PM By Ryan Leas

Over the past couple months, Lunar Vacation have been in the process of rolling out their debut album Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp. We’ve already heard several tracks from it, including “Shrug,” “Mold,” and “Gears.” Ahead of the album’s release at the end of October, the band are back with another track.

Lunar Vacation’s latest is called “Where Is Everyone?” “It’s a story of two people who were too different to make a relationship work,” Grace Repasky said in a statement. “Although both have good intentions and good hearts, some pairs don’t go well together. But there is something beautiful about trying out a relationship with someone who is incredibly opposite from you; there is a lot to learn, and you have to accept the outcome of what happens. Timing is everything.”

Check it out below.

Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp is out 10/29 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Sweet Sensation’s “If Wishes Came True”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    9 hours ago

    Morgan Wallen Banned From CMA Awards, Still Nominated For Album Of The Year

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest