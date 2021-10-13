The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

01

"Graceland" (from Graceland, 1986)

Paul Simon, one of the greatest singer-songwriters of the 20th century, notices things, like the way his ex-wife Carrie Fisher brushes her hair from her forehead. He sings about it on the apotheosis of his talents, the title track to 1986’s Graceland, and, as a result of being an astute observer, he finds it insulting when she suggests that she’s leaving him. It causes him to shift his tone. He’s wounded (“Losing love is like a window in your heart/ Everybody sees you’re blown apart” *oof*) and the hurt is no longer contained when he emphasizes the words, “As if I didn’t know that” before acquiescing into his easy, nasal tone — with its faint registration of a Queens accent — and he completes the couplet with “As if I didn’t know my own bed.” The song builds toward that moment, but it’s so much more than just that snippet. It’s a song about salvation. It’s a song about America. It’s a song about the death of one thing and the phoenix-like rebirth from its own ashes.



“Graceland” opens with a drum-roll then a fretless bass riff that comes on like a car shifting into gear. We’re off. The listener is his nine-year-old son sitting in the passenger seat as the Mississippi River flies by in the window. It breathes; it takes its time before Simon begins singing. A pedal steel guitar, which adds a rockabilly flavor, comes in with mellifluous playing courtesy of Ray Phiri.



The genre is worldbeat, with its South African percussion, which is not quite on the three and four, but instead straddles either side of the three, not out of sync but unique. Simon built the song around Vusi Khumalo’s drums. The Everly Brothers are thrown into the mix, singing harmonies with Simon. (There’s a great clip from the Classic Album series where Simon plays back their isolated vocals; “Too many words for them,” is his response.)



Simon and the South African musicians influenced each other in equal measure. During the session, Phiri played an E chord, an A, and then a C-sharp minor, which surprised Simon. In South African music, they don’t ordinarily play minor chords. Phiri said he listened to Simon’s records and Simon used the chord all the time. It’s the quality in the song that makes going to Graceland a pensive pilgrimage. The minor chord adds a reflective quality to the song’s celebratory, upbeat rhythm.



Simon never went to Graceland with his son; however, the song itself is a journey, a “shot at redemption” as another song on the album puts it. He doesn’t know why he’s going, but he does believe he’ll be received. He’s resting his fate on a religious sense of faith, like he did when he controversially cut an album in South Africa. It paid off. South African music went global and Simon wrote the best song of his career.