Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Album Is Coming Next Month

News October 8, 2021 3:55 PM By Peter Helman

News October 8, 2021 3:55 PM By Peter Helman

The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced An Evening With Silk Sonic, their debut collaborative album under the name Silk Sonic, at the beginning of the year. An Evening With Silk Sonic was originally supposed to come out in the fall, but after sharing the singles “Leave The Door Open” and “Skate,” they announced that the album had been pushed back until January. Some parts “need a little more… grease,” Mars explained. But they apparently got the grease delivered on rush order, as they’ve now pushed the album’s release date back up to November 12.

An Evening With Silk Sonic is out 11/12. Pre-order it here.

