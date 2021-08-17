Anderson .Paak Got A Tattoo That Reads “When I’m Gone Please Don’t Release Any Posthumous Albums Or Songs With My Name Attached Those Were Just Demos And Never Intended To Be Heard By The Public”

The release of a second posthumous Pop Smoke album, one the late rap star had little to no input in — as well as renewed talk of a posthumous Aaliyah album — has instigated a fresh wave of discussion about how to respect artists’ legacies after they die. Anderson .Paak has taken a firm public stand on the matter.

On his Instagram story, .Paak shared a photo of a new tattoo on his arm that clearly communicates his insistence that no posthumous albums be released under his name. It reads, “When I’m Gone Please Don’t Release Any Posthumous Albums Or Songs With My Name Attached Those Were Just Demos And Never Intended To Be Heard By The Public.” Think he feels strongly about this matter?

Hopefully this message will not be relevant for quite some time, but there it is, in the public record.