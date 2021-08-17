Anderson .Paak Got A Tattoo That Reads “When I’m Gone Please Don’t Release Any Posthumous Albums Or Songs With My Name Attached Those Were Just Demos And Never Intended To Be Heard By The Public”

News August 17, 2021 8:27 PM By Chris DeVille

Anderson .Paak Got A Tattoo That Reads “When I’m Gone Please Don’t Release Any Posthumous Albums Or Songs With My Name Attached Those Were Just Demos And Never Intended To Be Heard By The Public”

News August 17, 2021 8:27 PM By Chris DeVille

The release of a second posthumous Pop Smoke album, one the late rap star had little to no input in — as well as renewed talk of a posthumous Aaliyah album — has instigated a fresh wave of discussion about how to respect artists’ legacies after they die. Anderson .Paak has taken a firm public stand on the matter.

On his Instagram story, .Paak shared a photo of a new tattoo on his arm that clearly communicates his insistence that no posthumous albums be released under his name. It reads, “When I’m Gone Please Don’t Release Any Posthumous Albums Or Songs With My Name Attached Those Were Just Demos And Never Intended To Be Heard By The Public.” Think he feels strongly about this matter?

Hopefully this message will not be relevant for quite some time, but there it is, in the public record.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    7 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest