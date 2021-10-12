They Might Be Giants – “Part Of You Wants To Believe Me”

New Music October 12, 2021 3:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky

New Music October 12, 2021 3:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky

They Might Be Giants — aka the long running project of John Linnell and John Flansburgh — are currently getting ready to release BOOK, a 144-page hardcover volume and album of new material. So far, we’ve heard “I Broke My Own Rule,” “I Lost Thursday,” and “I Can’t Remember The Dream,” and now the band has shared “Part Of You Wants To Believe Me.” It’s a bouncy alt-rock track, full of characteristically clever wordplay and a magnetic melody.

Listen to “Part Of You Wants To Believe Me” below.

BOOK is out 11/12. Pre-order it here.

