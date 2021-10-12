Michael Hurley – “Boulevard”

New Music October 12, 2021 9:11 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Michael Hurley – “Boulevard”

New Music October 12, 2021 9:11 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Folk legend Michael Hurley was once a fixture of the ’60s Greenwich Village music scene, and in the subsequent decades, he’s been cited as a major influence by everyone from Cat Power to Cass McCombs. Now, Hurley has announced his first new studio album in 12 years, The Time Of The Foxgloves, arriving Dec. 10. Along with the announcement is a lead single, “Boulevard.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01. “Are You Here For The Festival”
02. “Alabama”
03. “Se Fue en la Noche”
04. “Blondes and Redheads”
05. “Love Is The Closest Thing”
06. “Boulevard”
07. “Knocko The Monk”
08. “Jacob’s Ladder”
09. “Little Blue River”
10. “Beer, Ale and Wine”
11. “Lush Green Trees”

The Time Of The Foxgloves is out 12/10 via No Quarter. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Nelson’s “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love And Affection”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Witness The Extreme Cringe-Levels Of Madonna’s Interview With Jimmy Fallon

    4 days ago

    Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest