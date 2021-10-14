Tori Amos – “Spies”

Desmond Murray

New Music October 14, 2021 11:15 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Tori Amos – “Spies”

Desmond Murray

New Music October 14, 2021 11:15 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Tori Amos is a few weeks away from releasing her new album, Ocean To Ocean. So far, we’ve heard “Speaking With Trees,” and now Amos is sharing the lush, orchestral “Spies.” It’s actually a cheeky peek into the Amos home in Cornwall, England, where “bats and other creepy-crawlies terrorize” the singer’s daughter Tash. Yikes!

“We have all had moments that can knock us down,” Amos has said about Ocean To Ocean, which primarily grapples with the singer’s lockdown experience. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done,’ how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”

Listen to “Spies” below.

Ocean To Ocean is out 10/29 on Decca.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    3 days ago

    The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

    1 day ago

    Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Is Retiring Following “Chaotic” NY Gig

    2 days ago

    Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground Documentary Is A Vivid Portrait Of A Transformative Band

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest