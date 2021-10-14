Tori Amos – “Spies”

Tori Amos is a few weeks away from releasing her new album, Ocean To Ocean. So far, we’ve heard “Speaking With Trees,” and now Amos is sharing the lush, orchestral “Spies.” It’s actually a cheeky peek into the Amos home in Cornwall, England, where “bats and other creepy-crawlies terrorize” the singer’s daughter Tash. Yikes!

“We have all had moments that can knock us down,” Amos has said about Ocean To Ocean, which primarily grapples with the singer’s lockdown experience. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done,’ how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”

Listen to “Spies” below.

Ocean To Ocean is out 10/29 on Decca.