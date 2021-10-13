Brody Dalle Pleads Not Guilty To Contempt Charge In Custody Dispute With Josh Homme

Brody Dalle has pleaded not guilty to contempt in her ongoing battle for child custody with ex Josh Homme. As Rolling Stone reports, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman accused the Distillers founder of violating their October 2020 custody agreement by not allowing him to see their kids since August 26. Homme reportedly wants Dalle to face fines or receive community service or jail time. Dalle, meanwhile, has accused Homme of domestic violence and verbal harassment.

A Los Angeles County judge said he was inclined to appoint round-the-clock monitoring in each parent’s home to evaluate the situation. “It is my intention to order professional monitors in both homes during the parents’ custodial times,” Judge Lawrence Riff said. There will be a follow-up hearing for Friday morning.

Dalle and Homme share three children between the ages of 5 and 15. The couple’s 15-year-old daughter was granted a restraining order against her father last month. Dalle had also previously filed restraining order petitions on behalf of their two sons, 5 and 10. (They were not granted on an emergency basis but will be considered in future hearings.)

Homme gave a brief statement after the hearing. “The hardest job in the world is to be a mom, but dads are important too. I’d wade through anything for my kids, even this,” he said.

“[Dalle’s] pleadings speak for themselves in the sense that she’s expressed how the children feel,” lawyer Doreen Olson said after today’s hearing. “We just want the children to be healthy. We want the children to be helped.”

“That’s all I’m asking for, that my kids are safe. We have to protect kids. We should always protect kids,” Dalle added.