Last year, Jeff Tweedy released Love Is The King. Now, he’s announced that the album is getting a deluxe edition called Love Is The King/Live Is The King, arriving December 10 via dBpm Records. Along with the news, Tweedy has shared a cover of Neil Young’s “Old Country Waltz” and a list of winter dates in Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

In addition to the album’s original songs, the Love Is The King deluxe edition features a bonus album of all 11 tracks performed live, plus the aforementioned Neil Young cover, which you can hear below. Also find that full list of winter tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on October 22.

LOVE IS THE KING TRACKLIST:

01 “Love Is The King”

02 “Opaline”

03 “ARobinorAWren”

04 “Gwendolyn”

05 “Bad Day Lately”

06 “Even I Can See”

07 “Natural Disaster”

08 “Save It For Me”

09 “Guess Again”

10 “Troubled”

11 “Half-Asleep”

LIVE IS THE KING TRACKLIST:

01 “Love Is The King” (live)

02 “Opaline” (live)

03 “A Robin or A Wren” (live)

04 “Gwendolyn” (live)

05 “Bad Day Lately” (live)

06 “Even I Can See” (live)

07 “Natural Disaster” (live)

08 “Save It For Me” (live)

09 “Guess Again” (live)

10 “Troubled” (live)

11 “Half-Asleep” (live)

12 “The Old Country Waltz” (live)

TOUR DATES:

12/22 Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/23 Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Largo*

12/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Largo*

12/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Largo*

01/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

02/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

01/05 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

01/06, 2022 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

*= Jeff Tweedy solo

Love Is The King/Live Is The King is out 12/10 via dBpm Records. Pre-order it here.