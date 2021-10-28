Watch Fontaines D.C. Play New Song “I Love You” In London
The Irish firebrands Fontaines D.C. released their sophomore album A Hero’s Death last year — one of the best albums of 2020 — and their third LP is already in the can. Earlier this year, they talked about how “there are definitely a couple disco tracks on there,” while reticent to talk about the project as a whole. Still no word on when that’s coming out, but last night the band played a big show at Alexandra Palace in London and they debuted a new track called “I Love You,” which isn’t one of the disco ones but does sound pretty good and includes some classic impassioned word salad from frontman Grian Chatten. Check it out below.