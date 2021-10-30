Stream Jónsi’s Surprise New Album Obsidian
Last year, Sigur Rós frontman and multidisciplinary artist Jónsi Birgisson released Shiver, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2010 solo debut Go. Now, Jónsi has swooped in with a surprise third album: Obsidian, which is available to stream.
Co-produced and mixed by Paul Corley, Obsidian is inspired by the March 2021 eruption of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano, which famously lay dormant for 800 years. It also coincides with Jónsi’s art installation of the same name at the Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in New York, running from October 30 through December 17.
Stream Obsidian in full below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Vikur”
02 “Ambrox”
03 “Kvika”
04 “Pyralone”
05 “Obsidian”
06 “Cypriol”
07 “Eyja”
08 “Öskufall”
09 “Vetiverol”
10 “Hedione”