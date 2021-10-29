Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud

Fetty Wap has largely been out of the spotlight since his songs “Trap Queen” (and, to a much lesser extent, “My Way”) blew up way back in 2015. He was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud New York this weekend… but he ended up being arrested before he could even take the stage to perform. We don’t have many details yet, but TMZ reports that the rapper was taken into custody by FBI agents at Citi Field on Thursday and is facing federal drug charges.

Also at Rolling Loud, 50 Cent, who headlined Thursday night, brought DaBaby out for a surprise appearance. DaBaby has largely been persona non grata in the music industry since going on a horrifying homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami and then refusing to give a genuine apology.

UPDATE: According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Fetty Wap and others allegedly distributed over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey. The feds say the drugs were obtained on the West Coast and smuggled east in used USPS vehicles with secret compartments. $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and a rifle were seized during the investigation. If convicted, the defendants could face life in prison.

“We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding,” says Fetty Wap’s attorney Navarro Gray. “He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.”