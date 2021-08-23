DaBaby Blasts “Crybabies” During Hot 97 Summer Jam Set

Last month, while performing at the Miami rap festival Rolling Loud, DaBaby said some truly fucked-up things about gay people and AIDS. In the days after that festival, DaBaby attempted to defend his comments, complained about his persecution, and then finally issued an Instagram apology, which he later deleted. In response, a number of festivals dropped DaBaby from their lineups. But DaBaby kept his spot on the lineup of Hot 97 Summer Jam, the annual New Jersey stadium rap spectacular, which also featured people like Migos, Meek Mill, and Swizz Beatz’ tribute to DMX. (DaBaby was a late addition to the bill, added just five days before his Rolling Loud performance.) Last night, DaBaby performed, and he once again complained about his treatment in the backlash against his comments.

DaBaby opened his set last night with a video in which he again apologized for his comments and also thanked Hot 97 for giving him the chance to perform: “They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago. And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world. They still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilize their platform. They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people off mistakes made like we ain’t human.” Here’s a video:

DaBaby is performing. He opens his set with a video that was part apology and part thanking Hot 97 for letting him perform after his homophobic statements at Rolling Loud pic.twitter.com/dBsQsnbA4d — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) August 23, 2021

Later on, as NJ.com reports, DaBaby introduced his Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “Cry Baby” by saying, “I apologize, but check this out: Other than the people that was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers being crybabies.” He can’t help himself — not just with off-the-cuff stage banter but with theatrical, planned-out stage banter.

DaBaby was recently added to Boosie Badazz’s festival Boosie Bash, which will take place in Louisiana next weekend.