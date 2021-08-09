DaBaby Deletes His Apology To LGBTQ+ Community

You know, it almost seems as if DaBaby isn’t sorry for jack shit. Two weeks ago, joking in between songs at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, DaBaby made hateful jokes about gay people and about AIDS. While trying to do damage control afterwards, DaBaby used more stereotypes and seemed to have no idea about why people were mad. His next apology, a few days later, was surly and defensive. Festivals dropped DaBaby from their lineups: Parklife, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas.

A week ago, DaBaby posted another apology on Instagram. While this next apology still complained about people trying to “demolish” him and “working against” him on social media, it looked as if it had been at least partially written by publicists: “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.” The apology was only up for about a week. As PopCrave points out, DaBaby deleted it from his Instagram yesterday.

DaBaby has deleted his apology to the LGBTQ+ community from his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/gOpOA8cGiz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2021

Over the weekend, Billboard also reported that DaBaby’s managers had promised that DaBaby would record a short, heartfelt video apology, which would play on festival screens before his performance. But DaBaby simply never delivered that video, and Lollapalooza organizers cancelled his performance on Sunday morning, hours before it was supposed to happen.

In other DaBaby news, PopCrave reports that Kanye West has removed his “Nah Nah Nah” remix from streaming services. West released “Nah Nah Nah” last year, and that remix featured verses from DaBaby and 2 Chainz.