DaBaby Dropped From Governors Ball, Day N Vegas Lineups

DaBaby’s festival season just got a whole lot less busy. A week ago, at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, the North Carolina rap star made derogatory comments about gay people and AIDS: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up!… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!” DaBaby’s attempt to explain those comments made things worse: “[My gay fans] don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n***as.” Even days later, attempting to apologize, DaBaby still portrayed himself as a victim: “y’all cheer the fuck up & be proud of who you are cuz you can’t make me feel less of myself.”

The music industry’s response was quick. DaBaby’s “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa claimed that she was “surprised and horrified” by what DaBaby had said. Festivals started dropping DaBaby from their lineups — first Parklife, then Lollapalooza, and now Governors Ball. DaBaby was booked to perform at Governors Ball in New York, in the slot just below Friday-night headliner Billie Eilish. On Twitter this morning, Gov Ball promoters Founders Entertainment posted that did not mention DaBaby by name:

Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.

August 2, 2021

Governors Ball has not yet announced DaBaby’s replacement on its lineup. DaBaby is still booked for the Reading and Leeds Festivals, the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Music Meltdown, and Austin City Limits. Don’t be surprised if any or all of those plans change.

UPDATE: DaBaby has also been dropped from the Day N Vegas music festival in Las Vegas, which is set to take place in November. Organizers posted on social media that DaBaby would no longer be appearing at the event. Roddy Ricch is scheduled to take his spot.